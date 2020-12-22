RAY H. SALYERS, 83, of Ashland, husband of Melinda Sammons Salyers, died Dec. 19. He retired from AK Steel. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 23 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; entombment at Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. Donations may be made to Catlettsburg Depot, PO Box 441, Catlettsburg 41129. www.steenfuneralhome.com

