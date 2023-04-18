REBECCA ANNE ATKINS FANNIN of Ashland, widow of Mike Fannin, died April 6. She was the owner of Becky's Sweet Shoppe. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Paramount Arts Center, Program Endowment Fund. A private celebration of life event will be held at a later time. Steen Funeral Homes, Ashland, is directing arrangements.

