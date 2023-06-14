REBECCA MAY PELFREY SMITH, 80, of Ashland, died June 12 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She retired from the University of Kentucky Department of Agriculture. Funeral service will be at 5 p.m. June 15 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be one hour before service. There will be a committal service at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens in Lexington, Ky. Memorials are suggested to Two Hearts Pregnancy Center or the Seekers Class of First Baptist Church, Russell, Ky. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

