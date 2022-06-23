REV. HENRY L. MOSLEY, 82, of Lexington, Ky., husband of Betty J. Parish Mosley, died June 19. He was formerly pastor of Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Ashland, and was Assistant to the Pastor at Jabez Missionary Baptist Church. Lexington. Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. June 25 at Consolidated Missionary Baptist Church, 625 Russell Cave Rd., Lexington. Burial will follow in Steele Cemetery in Versailles, Ky. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. June 24 at the church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

