REXFORD PRICE SR., 76, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Carol Ann Latham Price, died April 13 at home. He retired from the US Army and from Joe Holland Chevrolet as an administrator. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. April 18 at Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg. Visitation will be two hours before service. Memorials may be made to Tunnels to Towers to assist disabled veterans with housing costs, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.

