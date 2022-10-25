RHONDA SUE BOND MULLINS, 59, of Catlettsburg, Ky., wife of Paul Mullins, died Oct. 21 Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She taught visually impaired children in the Ashland, Boyd County and Greenup School Systems. There will be a celebration of life at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Elks Lodge, 900 Carter Ave., Ashland. Contributions can be made to Community Hospice 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, 41101 or to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 2167, Lexington, 40588. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
