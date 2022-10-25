RHONDA SUE BOND MULLINS, 59, of Catlettsburg, Ky., wife of Paul Mullins, died Oct. 21 Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She taught visually impaired children in the Ashland, Boyd County and Greenup School Systems. There will be a celebration of life at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Elks Lodge, 900 Carter Ave., Ashland. Contributions can be made to Community Hospice 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, 41101 or to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 2167, Lexington, 40588. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you