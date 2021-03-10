RICHARD CHARLES RANSBOTTOM, 65, of Wurtland, Ky., husband of Cindy K. Barber Ransbottom, died March 6 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired CSX Locomotive Engineer. There will be a celebration of life at 6 p.m. March 11 at Bridges Christian Church, with service and dinner following in The Warehouse. Donations are suggested to AARF, PO Box 2061, Ashland, KY 41105, or at paypal@aarfky. Steen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
