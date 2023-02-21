RICHARD L. McINTYRE, 89 of Ashland, widower of Shirley McIntyre, died Feb. 19 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. He retired from Nick Diniaco at Armco Steel Local 1445. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. A private entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1320 Bath Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

