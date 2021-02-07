RICHARD L. MULLINS, 59, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Sheri Mullins, died Feb. 4 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Monday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. CDC guidelines will be observed. Donations can be made to the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell Huntington Hospital to terminate Medicare supplement plan for some retirees
- Second round of Pandemic EBT payments for eligible children to be sent in March
- Coombs' signing sends Huff's message out about Herd program
- Mingo woman recognized for work as COVID-19 nurse indicted in 2020 shooting
- Heritage Farm finishes work on new treehouse
- Huff wants to get Herd recruiting up to speed
- Chuck Landon: Herd suffering from one-sided C-USA schedule
- EDDIE D. HARDY
- Informal House poll shows lawmakers considering cuts to WVU, Marshall to pay for elimination of personal income tax
- Business Beat: Tri-State region's first Five Below cuts ribbon
Images
Collections
- Photos: Snow in Huntington
- Photos: New portrait of Dr. Carter G. Woodson unveiled at MU Visual Arts Center
- Photos: Ironton vs. Fairland, girls basketball
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, boys basketball
- Photos: Ice Bowl disc golf tournament
- Photos: COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Hurricane
- Photos: MU Women's Basketball team takes on Old Dominion, Friday
- Photos: Girl's high school basketball, Boyd County vs. Bethlehem
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Ashland vs. Morgan County
- Photos: High School Basketball, Ironton boys vs. Chesapeake