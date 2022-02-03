RICHARD MARSHAL KILGORE SR., 91, of Flatwoods, Ky., passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022. He was born June 13, 1930, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Floyd and Lucille French Kilgore. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Naomi Kemper Kilgore, and his third wife, Margaret France Ohler Kilgore, and one brother, Nelson F. Kilgore of Loudonville, Ohio. Survivors include his six sons, Richard M. (Wendy) Kilgore Jr. of Shelbyville, Ky., Randall M. Kilgore of Missoula, Montana, Raymond M. (Tieyawn) Kilgore of Flatwoods, Ky., Ronald M. (Roseanne) Kilgore of Punta Gorda, Fla., Rodney M. (Debi) Kilgore of Ave Maria, Fla., and Russell (Jill) Kilgore of Pickerington, Ohio; one sister, Karen L. (Butch) Robinette of Florence, Arizona; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews. Richard graduated from Madison High School in 1948 and attended Salem College. He was employed by Pure Oil Company in Mansfield, Ohio, Clarksburg, W.Va., and Huntington, W.Va., as a Branch and Terminal Manager. He was later employed as Director of Sales and Operations for Central Security Services of Ocala, Fla. Richard was a chapter member and one of the founders of the Huntington State Hospital Auxiliary, where he served several terms as President, Vice President and Treasurer. He was a former chairman of the KYOVA Chapter of the American Society for Industrial Security. He was a life member of Moose Lodge No. 1199 in Silver Springs, Fla., Elks Lodge No. 313 of Huntington, W.Va., and past president of the Clarksburg, W.Va., Jaycees. He was a charter member of the Hope Lutheran Church of the Villages, Fla., and a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Huntington, W.Va. He was also a commissioned Kentucky Colonel. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 721 12th Avenue, Huntington, W.Va. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you