ROBERT ALLEN TRIPLETT II, 48, of Ashland, father of Willow Grace Triplett of Mint Hill, N.C., died Aug. 28 at home. He worked for the UK Agriculture Extension Department and the Grayson Lake Golf Course. There will be an informal reception and light refreshments 3 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Ashland Central Park Bandstand. Casual dress or tie dye. Friends are invited to share memories and thoughts. Bringing instruments is encouraged for a jam session. You should also bring blankets and chairs; picnic table seating is limited. www.steenfuneralhome.com

