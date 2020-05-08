ROBERT G. HARTE, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Carol Thompson Harte, died May 5. He retired as a section manager of raw materials and iron making at AK Steel. Private graveside service will be May 9 at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum chapel. Donations are suggested to The Neighborhood, 2516 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com

