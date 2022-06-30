ROBERT GRANT STAPLETON, 92, of Ashland, husband of Garnet Bowling Stapleton, died June 27 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He worked for companies including Flint Nova Mont, Kenova, and the Duramatlic Corp. in Kalamazoo, Mich. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 1 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will be in Bowling Cemetery on Whites Creek. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

