ROBERT IVAN BENTLE, 89, of Flatwoods, Ky., passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Ky. Mr. Bentle was born April 5, 1932, in Bright, Ind., to the late Edwin and Louise Guard Bentle. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bentle was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald Edwin Bentle and Clayton Bentle, and a sister, Anna Gillispie. Mr. Bentle was a Piano Tuner and enjoyed playing the guitar for over 60 years. Some say he played Chet Atkins-style. He was a member of Flatwoods First Baptist Church in Flatwoods, Ky. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Pearl Jarrell Vallance of Flatwoods, Ky.; four sons, Robert Dale (Anna) Bentle of Versailles, Ind., Greg Lauren (Tammy) Bentle of Ashland, Ky., Jeffery (Cindy) Bentle of Greenfield, Ind., and Timothy Wade Bentle of Mylan, Ind.; one stepson, Dan (Sharon) Vallance of Zellwood, Fla.; a stepdaughter, Diana (Bob) Predue of Ashland, Ky.; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three sisters, Elma Schmetzer of Lawrenceburg, Ind., Linda (Wayne) Rumsey of Fowler, Ind., and Donna Dean of Lawrenceburg, Ind.; and a host of extended family and friends. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Bailey Family Funeral Home in Flatwoods, Ky., with Pastor Jim Nichols and Deacon David Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens in Russell, Ky. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Condolences can be expressed at www.baileyfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Founder of Hillbilly Hot Dogs dies
- Arch Resources nearly ready to open new met coal mine in WV
- Lost Huntington: Albert E. Cox House
- More than 50 manhole lids, catch basin covers reported stolen
- Charleston mall space still set to become hotel
- Police roundup: Man arrested after overnight stabbing
- CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN DROWN
- Scaled-down West Virginia Hot Dog Festival promises to be fun for whole family
- Health department alerts of substantial spread of COVID-19
- Yingling named CEO, president of Mountain Health Network and hospitals
Collections
- Photos: 2021 Cabell County Fair Parade
- Photos: Cabell County Fair, Wednesday
- Photos: Huntington Police Department promotion ceremony
- Photos: "The Wizard of Oz" at the Ritter Park Amphitheater
- Photos: Sloane Square Gallery
- Photos: K-9 training obstacle course dedication ceremony
- Photos: Developmental Therapy Center 70th Birthday Celebration Jail & Bail Fundraiser
- Photos: Mural unveiled at Ebenezer Day Care Center
- Photos: Cabell County Fair Horse Show
- Photos: Southside Neighborhood Organization Community Craft Fair