ROBERT LEE ROSE, 95, of Ashland, Ky., passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Paul Mathews officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va., with the American Legion Post #93 conducting military graveside rites. He was born August 9, 1926, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Garnett Edward and Ethyl Lawhon Rose. He was a retired equipment operator with 32 years of service from INCO. Robert was a proud veteran having served in the U.S Army during WWII in Japan and the Philippines. He was a member of the Bethlehem Church of United Baptist. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife of 62 years Margaruiete Mathews Rose, two brothers and one sister. Survivors include one son, Robert Rose Jr.; three daughters and one son-in-law, Nancy Keyser, Anna Slone (Mike) and Darlene Osborne; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Denver Rose; two sisters, Myrte Jarrell and Ruth Wallace and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Friends may call from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. In lieu of flowers, the family request you help someone in need at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

