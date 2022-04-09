ROBERT LEE SLAUGHTER, 52, of Grayson, Ky., formerly of South Point, Ohio, husband of Lindsey Staggs Slaughter, died April 6 in King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland. He was an HVAC technician. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
