ROBERT MATTHEW CONN, 49, of Ashland, brother of Judy A. Conn of Ashland and John A. Conn of Danville, Ky., died April 1 at home. Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. April 8 at Centenary United Methodist Church, Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Donations are suggested to the church or to Hillcrest-Bruce Mission, 1819 Eloise St., Ashland, KY 31101. www.steenfuneralhome.com

