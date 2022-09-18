RODNEY KEITH MCKENZIE, 53, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Cindy McKenzie, died Sept. 14 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a veteran's organization of your choice or to the Wounded Warrior Project. www.steenfuneralhome.com
