The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ROGER BROWN, 84, of Ashland, husband of Diane Whitt Brown, died July 6 in Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash, Ohio. He worked in management with Armco Steel Company and was a project manager with several steel plant construction projects in India and Thailand. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. July 14, at First Presbyterian Church in Ashland. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 13 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242 or to the Alzheimer's Association local charity of choice or online at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you