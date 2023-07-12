ROGER BROWN, 84, of Ashland, husband of Diane Whitt Brown, died July 6 in Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash, Ohio. He worked in management with Armco Steel Company and was a project manager with several steel plant construction projects in India and Thailand. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. July 14, at First Presbyterian Church in Ashland. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 13 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242 or to the Alzheimer's Association local charity of choice or online at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Family, community mourns man who was fatally shot by officer
- Spreading the wealth: Former player Devin Miller spins own NIL deal into something bigger
- New Martha Elementary principal ready for 'wild ride' with Mustangs
- One-Room Schoolhouse at Marshall to open to the public regularly this fall
- Huntington Police ID man shot by officer; investigation reveals he was unarmed
- McCloud heads All-Tri-State baseball team
- Lost Huntington: The first Fat Boy
- Marshall football 2023 opponents: Great Danes still rebuilding as new season approaches
- Louisville Orchestra to bring statewide free concert series to Ashland
- Lily's Place hires new medical director, receives $481K grant
Collections
- Photos: Marshall's One Room School House
- Photos: Valleyball Basketball Tournament, Saturday
- Photos: Cabell Midland boys and girls basketball conduct practice
- Photos: 3-on-3 Valleyball tournament, Friday
- Photos: HHS football team conducts first day of summer practice
- Photos: Lawrence County Fair begins
- Photos: Science of the Wizard World workshop
- Photos: Ironton splash park
- Photos: Central Window Cleaning workers visit Hoops Family Children's Hospital
- Photos: Golfweek Junior Tour at Guyan Golf & Country Club