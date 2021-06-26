ROLAND FRANKLIN BRICKEY, of Ashland, husband of Lola Brickey, died May 28. He was an associate warden, US Department of Justice, Bureau of Prisons, and owner of Build-Pro Construction. There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. June 28, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations may be made to the Neal Family Foundation, Church of the Nazarene Foundation, 17001 Prairie Star Parkway, Lenexa, KS 66220. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you