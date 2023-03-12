RONALD JOHNSON,75, of Ashland, Ky., passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Kingsbrook Life Care Center, Ashland, Ky. Celebration of Life service will be held on March 17, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Ceredo, W.Va., and the family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until service time. He was born on September 12, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Roy Lee and Gertrude Helton Johnson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Capehart Johnson. He was a retired steelworker with AK Steel. He is survived by his two sons and daughters in law, Dwane and Lisa Johnson of Raceland, Ky., and Neil and Kim Johnson of Newark, Del.; and three grandchildren: Alyson, Jared and Zachary Johnson. Reger Funeral Chapel, Ceredo, W.Va., is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Amber Nichole Huffman
- Eastgate Shopping Plaza in Barboursville sells at public auction
- Remodeled Chick-fil-A in Barboursville looking to hire 125 new crew members
- Cabell drug court graduates' hard work celebrated by judge, senator
- Huntington City Mission to open new facility
- Cabell Huntington Hospital closing surgery, home health centers
- D'Antoni 'crossing fingers' for postseason invite
- Justice signs bill splitting DHHR into three departments
- Two salons partner to teach dads how to care for their daughters' hair
- Former Pepsi plant property in West Huntington sold
Collections
- Photos: Cabell County Drug Court graduates three
- Photos: Daddy-daughter hair care workshop at the Cabell County Public Library
- Photos: Spring Mills tops Cabell Midland in Class AAAA Girls State Tournament
- Photos: "Disco Fever" Mother-Son Prom
- Photos: WSAZ Home and Garden Show, Friday
- Photos: Business expo at Heritage Station
- Photos: “Why We Love to Read” event
- Photos: Highlanders top St. Albans, 66-55 in Class AAAA, Region IV co-final
- Photos: Marshall vs. St. John's, baseball
- Photos: WV State High School Wrestling Tournament, Friday