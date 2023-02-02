Ronald Wilson Diamond
RONALD WILSON DIAMOND, 75 of Ashland, Ky., passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at King's Daughters Medical Center. He was born January 6, 1948, in Logan, WV., a son of the late George W. and Christine Stone Diamond. He was a retiree of Kentucky Electric Steel Company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his beloved wife Janet Leigh Diamond; four children and their spouses, Ronald W. "Ronnie" Diamond II (Brent), Timothy Eric Diamond (Millie), Matthew Scott Diamond (Dorthy) and Elizabeth Anne Diamond-Eplin (Justin); three grandchildren, Preston Eplin, Greyson Eplin and Aniston Grace Eplin and three siblings, Lois Thabet, Bonnie Diamond and Steven Terry Diamond. Visitation for friends and family will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

