RONNIE FITCH, 54, of Troy, Ohio, formerly of Louisa, Ky., son of Larry Clyde Fitch, died Nov. 17 at his brother’s home. He was a construction laborer. Condolences will be received by the family at the home of Larry Clyde Fitch Sr., 8554 Orchard Street, Apt. 30, Fort Gay, WV 25514, after 4 p.m. Nov. 22. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
