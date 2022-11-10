ROSE MARIE MURPHY SMITH, 79 of Boyd County, Ky., mother of Dena Thornton of Wurtland, Ky., Diana Gullett of Mead, Ky., and Dawn Smith of Louisville, Ky., died Nov. 7 at home. She worked for United Missouri Bank in Kansas City and helped develop its first computer system for sending wire transfers and was an Accountant and Bookkeeper for D&D Shoe Company, Murray, Ky. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at Wurtland First Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

