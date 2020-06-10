Essential reporting in volatile times.

ROSE MARY BALL, 66, of Ashland, wife of Scott Ball, died June 7 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a flea market dealer at Hillbilly Flea Market in Russell, Ky., and had worked at Corbin Ltd. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 11, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; entombment at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 10 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Social distancing should be respected. Donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Community Hospice. 

