ROSOLENE EVELYN RICE, 93, of Ashland, widow of George F. Rice, died May 31 in Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Miss. She retired from the Ashland Independent School System. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 3 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Second Baptist Church, 4950 Williams Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

