ROSS SIMPSON, 101, of Ashland, husband of Ruby Koelling Simpson, died Jan. 2. He was the retired operator of Smith Brothers Plumbing and Heating. He also was a member of the committee to plan and establish Greenbo State Park. Private entombment at Entombment at Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Salvation Army or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are directed by Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel www.steenfuneralhome.com.

