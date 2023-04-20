ROY EDWARD WILSON, 72 of Ashland died April 15. He worked in Environmental Services with King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. April 21 at New Life Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you