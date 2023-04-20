ROY EDWARD WILSON, 72 of Ashland died April 15. He worked in Environmental Services with King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. April 21 at New Life Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
