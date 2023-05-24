RUTH DAVIS WELLS, 95 of Rush, formerly of Pikeville, Ky., mother of Linda Wells Fowler of Ashland, died May 22 in Ashland. She worked for the Army Corps of Engineers in Pikeville and Paintsville, Ky., and later for the Social Security Administration. There will be a private memorial service at West Liberty, Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Ashland Animal Rescue Fund, 12365 Kevin Ave. Ashland, 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you