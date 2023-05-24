RUTH DAVIS WELLS, 95 of Rush, formerly of Pikeville, Ky., mother of Linda Wells Fowler of Ashland, died May 22 in Ashland. She worked for the Army Corps of Engineers in Pikeville and Paintsville, Ky., and later for the Social Security Administration. There will be a private memorial service at West Liberty, Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Ashland Animal Rescue Fund, 12365 Kevin Ave. Ashland, 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MARY ANN SCANLON SCHAEFER, 84 of Barboursville went home to her savior and Lord Jesus Christ…
