RUTH GENEVIEVE HOLLAN BAKER, 90, of Ashland, widow of Lunda “Jack” Baker, died April 30 in Trinity Station Retirement Community. She worked in real estate. There will be a private burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to an Ashland food charity. www.steenfuneralhome.com

