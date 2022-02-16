SAMUEL LEE MORRISON, 56, of Flatwoods, Ky., husband of Ronda Music Morrison, died Feb. 14 at home. He was employed at Walmart. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; burial following in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Ashland Animal Rescue Fund, PO Box 2061, Ashland 41105-2061. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

