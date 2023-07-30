The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SANDRA HART MEADE, 80, of Ashland, mother of Dr. Jeffrey L. Meade, Robin Senters and Rebecca Musser, all of Ashland, died July 28 at the Lantern at Morning Pointe. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. July 31 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Entombment will follow in Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you