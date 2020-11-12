Thank you for Reading.

SANDRA KAY STRONG WILSON RODEN, 66, of Ashland, died Nov. 7 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at New Life Church, 1101 Cedar Crest Drive, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

