SANDRA MARIE FERREE FELTY, 76 of Ashland, wife of Ronald L. Felty, died May 9. She was a retired educator. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. May 13 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1670, Ashland, KY 41105. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

