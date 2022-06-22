SCOTT MARCUM, 40, of Louisa, Ky., died June 17. He was a truck driver for Eagle Transportation. Funeral service at 7 p.m. June 23 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to help offset funeral expenses.

