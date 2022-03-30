SEBASTIAN BLAIN RAY, 30, of Ashland, son of Samantha Reyna and Bart Davis, died March 28 at home. He worked for Kroger in Ashland. Funeral service will be conducted at noon March 31 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; visitation will be one hour before service. Inurnment will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

