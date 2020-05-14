Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


SHARON MARIE WOLFE, 73, of Cannonsburg, Ky., wife of Steve Wolfe, died May 12 at home. She was a retired teacher from Cannonsburg Elementary School. There will be a private celebration of life May 15 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.