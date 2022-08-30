SHARON SUE CHAPMAN SOWARDS, 73, of Easview, Ky., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 26, 2022. She was born in Huntington, W.Va., and was a loving wife of 56 years, an adoring mother of three, and a doting grandmother of seven. She knew that being a wife and mother was a lifelong, unpredictable, ever-changing, selfless journey, and Sharon faced all of life's challenges with amazing strength and grace. Sharon was a member of Steadfast Baptist Church in Hodgenville, Ky. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harless and Lorene Chapman; two sisters, Rebecca Dennison and Jackie Henderson; and a grandson, Nathan Gordon. She is survived by her husband, John Sowards of Eastview, Ky.,; two sons, John Michael (Kimberly) Sowards of Hodgenville, Ky.,and Dale Anthony (Teresa) Sowards of Elizabethtown, Ky.; one daughter, Sara Suzanne Sowards (Jason) of Vine Grove, Ky.; two brothers, Roger (Kathy) Chapman, and Kenneth (Lisa) Chapman; one sister, Denise (Larry) Skidmore; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Dennison; and six grandchildren, Katelyn and Dustin Edwards, Terry Ray, Tony Ray, Justin Gordon, and Bruce Gordon. The funeral is at 1 p.m. on Wednesday August 31, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, Ky., with Rev. Larry Skidmore officiating. Burial will follow in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 202,2 at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marshall University tears down building on 5th Avenue
- Huntington man charged with kidnapping
- Spring Valley edges Huntington High, 29-28
- For an evening, 4th Avenue will be Cruise Avenue once again
- Henry Colombi named Herd’s starting QB
- 2022 inductees to Greater Huntington Hall of Fame announced
- Rev. Bob and Karen Cook
- Man sentenced after attempting to smuggle drugs into regional jail, firearm charge
- GW upsets mistake-prone Cabell Midland 28-21
- Gibson making Marshall football a family affair
Collections
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Huntington, football
- Photos: Standing Out in Our Field
- Photos: Boots Spirits and Feed grand opening
- Photos: Herd Rally in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. George Washington, football
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Saturday, August 27
- Photos: Fly In Festival
- Photos: Sunday afternoon at Ritter Park
- Photos: Tasting Tour of the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer vs. VCU