SHEILA JANE SCARBERRY FEDERER, 76, of Cannonsburg, Ky., wife of Billy Joe Federer, died Feb. 3. Services will be private for family; burial will be in Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery North East. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Cannonsburg Trinity UMC, 11620 Midland Trail Road, Ashland, KY 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com

