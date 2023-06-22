SHEILA NELL CHILDS, 89, of Ashland, daughter of the late Howard W. and Ida Artur Childs, died June 21 at home. She retired from Kentucky Power Company. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. June 23 at Ashland Cemetery. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1670, Ashland, KY 41105. There will be no visitation. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you