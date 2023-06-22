SHEILA NELL CHILDS, 89, of Ashland, daughter of the late Howard W. and Ida Artur Childs, died June 21 at home. She retired from Kentucky Power Company. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. June 23 at Ashland Cemetery. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1670, Ashland, KY 41105. There will be no visitation. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
CAROLYN REED TEMPLETON, 96, of Huntington, widow of Jack Carlos Templeton, died June 19 in T…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.