SHIRLEY ANN WHEELER, 85, died Nov. 12, 2021, and HARRY MARVIN WHEELER, 85, died Oct. 17, 2022. Both were residents at the Woodlands at Furman Arboretum in Greenville, S.C. She was a dental assistant. He was a retired training supervisor at Armco Steel. There will be a celebration of life for the Wheelers at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Friends gather one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church Ministries of the Augusta Road Baptist Church, Greenville, S.C. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

