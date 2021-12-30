SHIRLEY ANN CHRISTIAN DANIEL, 65, of Ashland, widow of Eugene Daniel, died Dec. 25. She was a ward clerk for the Department of Veterans VA Medical Center in Huntington. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will be in the Ashland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ashland Animal Rescue Fund, AARF, P.O. Box 2061, Ashland, KY 41105-2061. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

