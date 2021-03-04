SHIRLEY ANN MURNAHAN, 83, of Ashland, wife of Paul Murnahan, died March 1 in Ashland Community Hospice. She retired from National City Bank. There will be a celebration of life at 3 p.m. March 4 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be after 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association. www.steenfuneralhome.com

