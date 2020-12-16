SHIRLEY JEAN McCLOUD MARCUM, 79, of Catlettsburg, Ky., passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Kingsbrook Life Care Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Dennis Miles. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. She was born September 1, 1940, in Genoa, W.Va., a daughter of the late John and Mary Vance McCloud. Shirley was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jewel McCloud, and four brothers, Roy, Glen, Norris and Billy McCloud. Survivors include a daughter, Kathy Perry (Sherman) of Dunlow, W.Va.; three sons, Luke Smith (Judy) of Dalton, Ga., John Smith (Beth) of Dalton, Ga., Darrel Smith (Alisa) of Catlettsburg, Ky.; a sister, Katherine (Jim) Jordan of Wayne, W.Va.; a brother, Tommy McCloud of Wayne, W.Va.; nine grandchildren, Stephen, Angela, Amanda, Rebecca, Brandy, John C., Jenny (Steve), Brianna, Jerry (Stephanie); 19 great-grandchildren, Melody, Isaac, Adrianna, Cheyenne, Savannah, Aaliyah, Aidan, Amaya, Jaxon, Madison, Trinity, RJ, Zoey, Kenley, Colter, Sarah, Gillian, McKenzie, Tristan; and one great-great-grandchild, Bentley. Friends may call from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
