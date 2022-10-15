Our beloved SONYA LEIGH MAYO JOSEPH, 50, of Ashland, Ky., went to be with the Lord Thursday, October 13, 2022, at King's Daughters Medical Center.
Funeral service will be conducted 5 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, with Pastor Jay Ross officiating. Interment in the Mayo Family Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Sonya was born November 8, 1971, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Charles Edward and Dianna Lynn Massie Mayo. She was a graduate of Buffalo High School and was a former nurse at the Kingsbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Sonya loved spending time with her son Levi and family. She loved caring for her elderly patients, crafting, sewing, and cooking new recipes. While we are heartbroken that Sonya is no longer with us, we rejoice in the knowledge that she is in heaven.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandfather Harold "Boots" Massie and paternal grandparents Charles Edward Mayo Sr. and Alva Fairchild Mayo.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her precious son Levi Patrick Joseph; sister and brother-in-law Jacqueline Mayo Ray (John); brother Charles Tyler Mayo; maternal grandmother Essie Ray Massie and two nieces, Hannah Ray Rowe (Garrett) and Grace Ann Ray.
Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the Levi Joseph Benefit Fund at any Wesbanco location or mailed to Jacqueline Ray 4966 Newcomb Creek Rd. Huntington, WV. 25704.
