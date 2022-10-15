Sonya Leigh Mayo Joseph
SYSTEM

Our beloved SONYA LEIGH MAYO JOSEPH, 50, of Ashland, Ky., went to be with the Lord Thursday, October 13, 2022, at King's Daughters Medical Center.

Funeral service will be conducted 5 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, with Pastor Jay Ross officiating. Interment in the Mayo Family Cemetery will take place at a later date.

