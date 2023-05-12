SOPHIE MADELINE WITHROW, 94 of Catlettsburg, Ky., passed away May 11, 2023. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, by Pastor Jason Porter. She was born May 24, 1928, in Blair, W.Va., a daughter of the late Oliver Baldwin and Velvie McNeely Baldwin. She was a retired employee of Perry Norvell Shoe Factory in Huntington. She enjoyed her retirement while spending time in Altoona, Fla., and attended Sandy Acres Baptist Church, leaving behind a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Withrow; son Danny Withrow; son-in-law Sam Butcher; and brothers and sisters Junior Baldwin, Joann Williams, Helen Grimmett, and Ruby Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Butcher of Catlettsburg, Ky.; daughter-in-law Norma Withrow of Huntington; sister Ruth Ferrell of Holden, W.Va.; brother Paul Baldwin of Chapmanville; grandchildren Shona Johnston (Michael) and Carley Graves (Ryan); and great-grandchildren Rylan Baumgarner, Brady Johnston, and Sawyer Perkins. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Ashland. The family deeply appreciates the services provided by Community Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
