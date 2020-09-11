Essential reporting in volatile times.

STANLEY C. MONN, 78, of Ashland, husband of Tammy Monn, died Sept. 7 at his residence. He worked with the Federal Bureau of Prisons at FCI Ashland as the head chef and spent 30 years as a self-employed concrete finisher. Graveside services with full military honors will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to Patriot Guard Riders, 1252 Eastern St., Elizabethtown, KY 42701. Steen Funeral Home has been entrusted with services. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

