STEPHEN DOUGLAS HILL, of Ashland, died March 10. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. March 18 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. March 18. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ashland Elks Children’s Christmas Part Fund, PO Box 1311, Ashland, KY 41105. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

