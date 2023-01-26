SUSAN LYNN MONROE, 41, of Flatwoods, Ky., wife of Gary Monroe, died Jan. 21 in Wurtland (Ky.) Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be at noon Jan. 27 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Grayson, Ky. Visitation for will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
