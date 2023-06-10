SUSAN MICHELLE BESTER, 53, of Ashland, mother of Stacey Bester, Brittani Bester and Amber Bocook, all of Ashland, died June 8 at home. She has worked as a receptionist and office manager for Tri-State Answering Service, the Call Center at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland Children's Clinic and Hart Family Care. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. June 12 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will be in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

